What was looking the inevitable is finally confirmed - Burnley have been promoted and will play their football in the Premier League next season.

Indeed, their return to the top flight is now official following their 2-1 victory away at Middlesbrough on Friday.

The Clarets currently sit top of the Championship, an incredible 11 points clear of their closest challengers in Sheffield United, and a whopping 19 clear of third-placed Luton Town.

Naturally, there were plenty of celebrations on display at the Riverside Stadium after the match, with many players taking to social media, too, to share their delight at the club's success.

Another figure associated with the club to take to social media in the aftermath of the victory and later on in the weekend was Burnley chairman Alan Pace, who had a rather exciting message for the club's supporters.

What did Alan Pace say about Burnley's promotion?

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Pace issued a lengthy, heartfelt, but exciting message regarding the club's triumph in which he bullishly claimed they had more to come.

Indeed, on Instagram, Pace wrote: "There are no words to describe just how proud I am of Vincent, our players, and all the training staff who have helped us get to where we are."

"We have such a collectively talented team who have worked tirelessly this season.

"Vincent’s leadership has been incredible to watch, and the true bond between him and his team is inspiring.

"We have much more to come, but right now I’m thrilled to say…We are Premier League! 💪🏼."

Can Burnley go on to break the Championship points record?

With promotion now wrapped up, Burnley's attention will be turning to the Championship title and lifting silverware at Turf Moor come the end of the season.

However, there are perhaps even bigger things for the club to play for, with the Championship points record still within touching distance.

Indeed, the record of 106 points set by Reading during the 2005/06 season is still possible to surpass, but with just seven games to go, would require perfection to beat.

Indeed, the Clarets would need seven wins from their last seven to take their points tally from 87 to 108.

Even a draw would see them drop two points, and therefore only match the Reading total.

With that said, I do think that breaking the tally outright looks like a tough ask. However, it would be brilliant to be proved wrong.

If indeed Kompany's side go on to win their last seven games with promotion already wrapped up, the mentality of the side would be clear for all to see.