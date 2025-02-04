Burnley owner Alan Pace has taken to social media to express his delight at the club's business during the January transfer window.

It has been an excellent season so far for Burnley, who are currently among the automatic promotion contenders in the Championship, and it was a busy month at Turf Moor as head coach Scott Parker strengthened his squad.

The Clarets brought in four new players during the course of the window, but it was the signing of Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards that really caught the eye, with the Lancashire outfit paying a reported £800,000 loan fee to land the 26-year-old, and they have an obligation to buy him in the summer for £10 million.

Burnley's January transfer window signings Player From Loan/Permanent Oliver Sonne Silkeborg Permanent Ashley Barnes Norwich City Permanent Marcus Edwards Sporting Lisbon Loan Jaydon Banel Ajax Permanent

Unlike in the summer, Burnley managed to avoid any late high-profile departures, but striker Jay Rodriguez and defender John Egan were sold to Wrexham and Hull City respectively, while the likes of Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo and Andreas Houtondji made loan moves elsewhere.

The Clarets currently sit third in the Championship table, three points behind second-placed Sheffield United, but they will move into the top two if they pick up three points at home to Oxford United on Tuesday night.

Alan Pace reacts to Burnley's January transfer business

It was a dramatic end to the transfer window for Burnley, with Edwards and Banel both arriving on deadline day, and reflecting on the club's business, owner Alan Pace said that he was excited to see the impact the new additions will have on the team in the second half of the season.

"Just like that our January transfer window comes to a close!" Pace wrote on Instagram.

"It has been such a pleasure to meet and welcome Oliver, Jonjo, Marcus and Jaydon to the club this month!

"We were also absolutely thrilled to be able to bring Ashley back to finish the season off with us.

"I can’t wait to see what each of these players bring to the squad for the remainder of the season."

Parker had suggested that the club could look to bring in a new striker before the deadline to replace Rodriguez, stating that there are "options there for us", but a deal for a number nine did not materialise, and that may be the one big disappointment of the window for the Clarets boss.

Failure to sign a striker could be costly for Burnley

Pace is understandably happy with Burnley's transfer business, and the signing of Edwards in particular is a big coup for the club, but the failure to sign a new striker could be problematic for the club in their pursuit of promotion.

The Clarets have drawn 0-0 on 10 occasions this season - with a third of their league games ending in that scoreline - and the addition of a prolific goalscorer to make the difference in those tight matches could have been a game changer for Parker's side, particularly considering their outstanding defensive record.

Burnley will hope that the arrival of Edwards can help to bring the creative spark that has been missing at times this campaign, but without a clinical striker in the squad, it will be tough for them to achieve automatic promotion, and Pace may live to regret not spending big on a new front man.