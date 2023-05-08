Burnley have secured a new contract agreement with Vincent Kompany in the last 24 hours, with the 37-year-old committing until 2028.

Kompany has led Burnley to the Championship title and an instant Premier League return, with the Clarets storming the division this season.

It's an impressive feat for Kompany, who was embarking on his first campaign in management in England after a stint with Anderlecht.

Pace reacts to Kompany's Burnley commitment

Taking to Instagram to react to Kompany's new Burnley agreement, Chairman, Alan Pace, couldn't hide his delight, writing: "We are ecstatic Vincent has signed a new deal!

"He is the perfect fit for how we all see Burnley Football Club moving forward. An extraordinary leader, setting ever higher standards and driving our club to the levels we all want to achieve."

That followed on from Pace's reaction to the official news of Kompany extending his stay at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany on Burnley contract

There was additional reaction from Kompany, who has pushed speculation to one side to extend his Burnley stay.

"Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start - so it also feels right to sign for the next five years," the Belgian said, as quoted by the club's official media.

"Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step."

Burnley will, of course, be playing Premier League football next season after promotion.

Burnley pass 100-point mark

2 Images

Close

The Clarets concluded their season with a clash against Cardiff City at Turf Moor on Monday afternoon, with Burnley receiving the Championship trophy after a 3-0 win.

That emphatic victory came through Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes and Scott Twine's goals, as Kompany's side moved beyond the 100-point mark to finish in spectacular fashion.

Kompany's side have finished a mammoth 10 points clear of Sheffield United in second, despite the Blades winning 2-1 at Birmingham City on the final day.

Burnley's haul of points (101) is the most in the Championship in almost a decade. Leicester City, during the 2013/14 season, picked up 102. Reading FC, who have been relegated from the division this season, hold the record for the most second-tier points with 106 in the 2005/06 campaign.