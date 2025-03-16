Depending on which side of the fence they sit on, Burnley fans will have been either glad or disappointed that it was revealed earlier this week that Bayern Munich's interest in Luca Koleosho has cooled.

According to German football journalist Florian Plettenburg, Bayern are now focusing on other targets out wide, which makes a Koleosho reunion with former boss Vincent Kompany incredibly unlikely.

Some Burnley fans will be glad of that given the form he displayed pre-injury in the Premier League last season, but those on the other side of the fence will be quick to point out that since he's returned from a long-term knee injury he's been quite a way off those standards.

He's been little more than a bit-part player for the last four months now, losing his spot in the starting XI from the start of the season, which begs the question of what Burnley are going to do with him in the summer if they go up.

His displays in the Championship would suggest he's now some way off Premier League level, which perhaps means they've also missed the best chance to cash in on him.

Related Josh Brownhill reveals one key condition for Burnley contract renewal The Clarets’ captain could depart on a free this summer if new terms aren’t agreed

Alan Pace refused to cash in on Luca Koleosho in the summer

Amid a summer fire sale of players after relegation out of the Premier League, one of a minority of players who didn't leave was Koleosho, but that wasn't down to a lack of interest in him.

Chairman Alan Pace slapped a £40m price tag on Koleosho in the summer, which delighted Burnley fans at the time as it was a show of solidarity that they won't let their best players be picked off for buttons.

But looking back now, it perhaps doesn't look to be as clever an idea as it did at the time, particularly with Koleosho's stock being at an all-time low at the moment.

Luca Koleosho 23/24 Premier League stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 15 1 1

In the summer, Wolves tabled a £25m offer for the high-flying winger, but the Clarets were unwilling to negotiate, and they've now been left with egg on their faces as that's probably at least double what his current market value would be.

Pace must be tinged with a sense of regret that he didn't accept Wolves' offer with the help of hindsight, but it should be noted at the time that he wasn't alone in thinking Koleosho would light up the Championship.

Burnley can only hope Luca Koleosho rediscovers his form

After the summer debacle, Koleosho was handed a new five-year deal that will keep him at Turf Moor until 2029, and Burnley's main hope now has to be that he rediscovers the form he found in the Premier League or else they'll have missed out on millions.

It's hard to pin an exact figure of what Koleosho could be worth in the Championship in the current climate, but a figure of circa £10m would perhaps be close to his current value, some £15m less than what Wolves offered.

Opportunities for him to rediscover that form will be even less now Marcus Edwards has winged into Turf Moor, while he won't be able to displace Jaidon Anthony on the other flank either.

Manuel Benson and Jeremy Sarmiento also tend to be favoured on the wings, which leaves Koleosho with a huge dilemma of how he gets back into the team, particularly if the Clarets get promoted.

Pace will certainly be sweating on his progress, as his refusal to sell Koleosho to Wolves could ultimately prove to be one that costs the club millions of pounds.