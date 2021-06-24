Alan Nixon delivers West Brom managerial update as key appointment beckons

Valerien Ismael’s appointment as West Bromwich Albion manager is ‘very close’, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Baggies have been looking for a new boss for over a month following the decision of Sam Allardyce to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League back in May.

Since then there have been numerous bosses linked with the vacancy, however it now seems that there’s one clear candidate for the role.

Ismael has really burst onto the EFL scene this term after taking over Barnsley head coach in the Autumn, taking no time at all to hit the ground running at Oakwell.

Rather than battling to avoid relegation as many predicted, the Tykes defied all expectations by going on to secure a top six finish and qualifying for the play-offs as a result.

While they ended up being beaten by Swansea City over two legs, it’s clear that Ismael won over some admirers at the Hawthorns.

Reports from the Express And Star have claimed that Ismael and his staff have been working over the last couple of days to finalise contracts, while West Brom will pay a sum of £2million to Barnsley in order to secure their man.

An announcement was expected yesterday, but according to Nixon, it’s only a matter of time before his appointment is confirmed.

Asked if there was an update on the situation, Nixon replied: “Close. Very close now.”

The verdict

This could be an excellent appointment.

Valerien Ismael was an absolute revelation during his time with Barnsley as he led the club to a well-deserved play-off spot.

Of course expectations will be significantly higher at the Hawthorns but I’d certainly be backing the Frenchman to make an impact due to the way he sets his team up with a robust, physical style that will give any opponent a tough day.

If he can do the same with West Brom then they could be well positioned.