Alan Nixon delivers verdict on Sunderland’s pursuit of 35-year-old

Sunderland are interested in a move for John Ruddy this summer, according to The Northern Echo.

The one-time England international has previously worked under Alex Neil, at Norwich City, and is available following his release from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

Ruddy, 35, is entering the twilight years of his career, having had very little game time for Wolves in the last few seasons, but that is not to say that he would not be taken seriously as an asset in the Championship.

Anthony Patterson finished the season strongly for the Black Cats and will be expected to take his place between the sticks on the opening day in 2022/23, but having someone of Ruddy’s experience to support him could prove invaluable for his development, and the team’s acclimatisation to the second tier.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon had his say on the club’s pursuit of Ruddy on Twitter this morning.

He wrote: “Depends what wages you can offer to ANY keeper.”

There is an element of ambiguity to the message, as Nixon could be suggesting that the Black Cats may be able to afford a stronger option than Ruddy, if their finances allow that.

However, recently leaving a Premier League club, there is a chance that Ruddy does not want to take too significant of a pay-cut which could negatively impact the prospect of a move to Wearside.

The Verdict

There is a lot of work to be done when it comes to recruitment at the Stadium of Light this summer.

The Black Cats put together an excellently controlled play-off campaign and thoroughly deserved to see off Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers to make their long-awaited return to the Championship.

Patterson was on loan at Notts County in the National League for the first half of last season and is far from being an established EFL glovesman, despite producing some highlight reel saves at the business end of the campaign.

Ruddy would certainly command respect in the dressing room for the career he has had, and could prove to be a key cog in instilling the right mentality for the group to successfully step up to the Championship.