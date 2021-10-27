Alan McCormack sends message to Luton Town fans upon return to the club

Alan McCormack has embarked on his first role in his coaching career following retirement at Luton Town.

The hardman midfielder hung up his boots after a stellar career in the Football League where he turned out 486 times for eight different clubs.

The Hatters are on the up and currently occupy fifth place in the Championship under Nathan Jones with McCormack involved as a player when they won the League One title in 2018/19.

With the likes of Brentford and Barnsley making waves at the top of the second tier in recent years with some unique activities off the pitch, Luton appear to be following in their footsteps. McCormack comes in as U13 Lead Coach and will be involved from the fringes in other age groups going up to the U21s, with some incredible experiences to pass on to the Hatters’ youngsters.

McCormack shared his gratitude to Luton and for his playing career on Twitter this afternoon.

He wrote: “A massive thank you to Luton Town FC for allowing me to work within the club again. As my journey playing has finished, it is now time to try and give back to our next generation of players.

“I will miss playing in front of you all and loved every minute of it, but maybe we will meet again in the future. For now, a new journey begins for me.”

It will be interesting to monitor McCormack’s progression as a coach after such an illustrious career.

The Verdict

The Irishman’s final season on the pitch was a disappointing one as Southend United were relegated to the National League but the one prior will not be forgotten in a hurry.

After much of his 2019/20 season was hampered by injury McCormack returned to the Northampton Town first team for the League Two play-offs behind closed doors. With the Cobblers 2-0 down after their semi final first leg against Cheltenham Town McCormack rolled back the years in a 3-0 win at the Jonny Rocks Stadium to secure a place at Wembley.

McCormack, aged 36 at the time, then produced another superb performance as Keith Curle’s Northampton beat Exeter City 4-0 in the final to earn promotion to League One.

Luton Town have gained a Football League legend in their academy setup.