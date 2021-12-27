Alan McCormack makes exciting Luton Town prediction as new year looms

Luton Town currently find themselves in 14th place in the Championship standings but remain part of the play-off chasing pack in the division.

The Hatters, who have picked up 29 points from their opening 22 games this season, sit seven points from the much-desired play-off positions, possessing two games in hand on the clubs that currently hold fifth and sixth place.

Luton secured a 12th placed finish last time out, with the ultimate objective this season being an improvement on that.

Hatters coach, and former midfielder, Alan McCormack, has spoken to Luton Today about the Championship side and the general feeling around the club, and said: “You look at it now, the Championship is so wide open, win a couple of games you’re back in the play-offs, lose a couple of games and you can drop seven, eight places.

“It’s such an open year this year that you just never, never know.

“The way it’s structured, the way the gaffer (Nathan Jones) organises, the way he sees things, his staff and players, you can see something magical happening again this year.

“January will always be a tough period, and then you get to Easter time, so they’re pivotal points of the season. “Fingers crossed we can produce some more magical moments and Nathan’s had such a big impact, that he would very much deserve it. “It’s been incredible for him, to come back to the club where they were in the league when he came back and to keep them in the Championship, that’s got to be huge going forwards.” The verdict Given the competitive nature of the Championship season so far, and the fact that the last two positions in the top six look wide open, the Hatters will be dreaming until securing a play-off place becomes mathematically impossible. Luton have given an excellent account of themselves this season and have every right to be thinking that they can be in contention as the season progresses. However, the likes of Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, and even despite their defeat yesterday afternoon, Nottingham Forest, are all showing signs of continued improvement. A top half finish will be another brilliant achievement from Nathan Jones’ side.