Alan Lee makes Jordan Rhodes transfer prediction amid Sheffield Wednesday contract situation

Former Football League striker and Ireland international Alan Lee believes Jordan Rhodes will have a number of Championship clubs interested in his signature this summer, per The Athletic.

Rhodes hasn’t had the best of times at Sheffield Wednesday since signing in January 2017, and he’s been unable to reproduce the kind of goalscoring form that he showed at Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers.

Wednesday took him from Middlesbrough initially on loan, where he scored just three times in 18 appearances but they were obligated to pay £7 million in the summer.

His first full season at Hillsborough produced just five league goals and he spent the 2018/19 campaign at Norwich City, assisting them to promotion to the Premier League with six goals.

Just three goals in 16 outings came last season but since February of this year, Rhodes started to find his goalscoring touch once again under caretaker Owls boss Neil Thompson.

And it’s continued under Darren Moore, with Rhodes scoring five goals in the last 12 games – not anything like a record he had at his peak but he’s proving that at 31 years of age he still has the scoring touch.

Rhodes played with Alan Lee at Huddersfield Town when he was in his early 20’s, and Lee cannot speak highly enough of his former strike partner, and has made a summer transfer prediction with Rhodes’ contract expiring at Hillsborough.

“I have played with and against some incredible players but I have never seen anything like Jordan Rhodes’ instincts in front of goal and his finishing… he has been one of the best British finishers of his generation,” Lee told The Athletic.

“I’m sorry he didn’t get more of a crack in the Premier League – it just needed someone to look at what he brings.

“Clubs that know what they’re doing will be all over him this summer. Norwich took Jordan on loan for a year, and it was no surprise to me that the best recruiters in the Championship identified him.

“He’ll have no shortage of suitors.”

The Verdict

Whatever Rhodes decides to do this summer, he will no doubt have to take a considerable pay cut – he’s been on a Premier League-esque wage since he signed back in 2017 and he won’t get that again.

But his recent scoring form will no doubt be piquing the interest of other Championship clubs who may just be able to coax a little bit more out of the striker.

Many may have thought that Rhodes had lost ‘it’ somewhere along the way during his time at Wednesday – but he’s looking to prove people wrong and if he bags a few more before the end of the season, Rhodes could be wearing another kit in the second tier, especially if Wednesday do get relegated to League One.