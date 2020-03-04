Alan Judge issues very honest claim about how he’s feeling at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge has stated that this is the worst he’s ever felt in his career.

Judge was part of the Ipswich side that were defeated on Tuesday night by an in-form Fleetwood Town at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys have won just once in their last eight games and have completely fallen off in the race for promotion in League One.

Ipswich were only relegated from the Championship last season and are now six points off the play-off places. It has been a disappointing run for Paul Lambert’s side and they will need much improvement in their final 11 fixtures to get into the top six.

Midfielder Judge has stated that it’s the worst he’s felt in his career, but insisted that the squad will not give up.

Speaking to TWTD, Judge said: “I don’t know what to say. It’s probably [among] the worst I’ve felt in my career but we’re not going to give in, none of us won’t give in, I’m not going to say just me, we all won’t give in.”

Can you get 100% in this Ipswich Town quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this former Ipswich centre-back? (left) James Collins Matthew Pennington Cameron Carter-Vickers Tommy Smith

The Verdict

Ipswich have had an awful time in League One so far, and really need to step it up over the next couple of weeks if they’re to have any chance of finishing in the top six.

They’ve blown a great opportunity, especially after the fast start to the season that they had. Lambert will be under serious pressure in the summer if they continue to end the season in this poor vein of form.

The loss to Fleetwood on Tuesday night showed a lot about the current state of the side and it epitomised their struggle to create.

They will need a very good run to get anywhere near the play-offs, but at this current moment it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.