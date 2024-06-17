Burnley have yet to appoint Vincent Kompany's successor, but Alan Hutton believes the Clarets should be rivalling Leicester City for Graham Potter.

In a move that shocked the football world, Bayern Munich turned to Kompany despite the club's relegation back to the Championship last season. That left the Lancashire outfit in a difficult position, as they had planned to keep Kompany to lead them in the upcoming campaign, where promotion will be the aim at the first time of asking.

The likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Carlos Corberan are among those who've been linked with the vacant first-team manager role. Liam Rosenior has also been suggested as a candidate, and there is talk that Craig Bellamy could step up, having been assistant to Kompany over the past two years.

In what would be an ambitious move, Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse has revealed that Igor Tudor is a target. However, there has been no major movement in spite of Kompany's departure almost three weeks ago.

Alan Hutton reacts to Burnley managerial situation

The ex-Spurs and Aston Villa right back, Alan Hutton, has weighed in on the situation at Burnley, and believes Graham Potter would be the right sort of candidate.

Tom Collomosse is reporting that Potter and Corberan are the leading candidates for the role with Leicester, but Hutton is backing the Clarets to attempt a hijack of the move. Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "If it was my decision, I think that I'd go for someone like Potter.

"The hardest thing, for me, is looking at all these names as well, because Kompany started something.

"He started a process and he wanted to play a particular brand of football.

"He's done unbelievably well and got them into the Premier League and stuck to his guns.

"He went down the following season but I think you need to carry that on.

"They (Burnley) spoke about how it was a four-or-five-year plan.

"How can you come in after just two seasons and rip that up?

"You're going to need someone to come in and gel this group of players again and play some kind of attacking, forward-thinking football.

"That's why I think someone like Potter, but that's going to be hard.

"I'm sure he's got loads of options, like Leicester and different teams interested.

"So, it'll be difficult but I think someone like that if they can."

The next Burnley manager

There is plenty of logic in, at the very least, attempting to reach out to Potter. Given that his possession-based philosophy is something that Burnley have built their model around in recent years, too.

Kompany changed the more direct style of play seen for many a year, and implemented the ball-retention system that saw them ease to a Championship title, and having a consistent identity can be crucial in the short and long-term.

Burnley need the right sort of appointment, especially with being one of the favourites for the title next term; one who can put together a coaching staff that it is hoped can guide the club back to the Premier League.