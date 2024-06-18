Highlights Alan Hutton's iconic goal against Birmingham City will be remembered for years, sealing a historic victory for Aston Villa.

Hutton's mazy run past four players and curled finish showcased his talent, drawing comparisons to legendary defenders.

The rare goal from Hutton is etched in Villa Park history, proving that even defenders can produce moments of magic in football.

Alan Hutton had a moment he will certainly never forget when he scored a stunning goal for Aston Villa against Birmingham City in a famous win at Villa Park.

Hutton picked the ball up on the halfway line with just 15 minutes of a raucous derby remaining whilst Villa were leading 3-2. The veteran Scotland full-back then set off on a mazy run that took him past four players and ended with an emphatic curled finish with his left foot into the corner of Birmingham’s net.

Goals from Jonathan Kodjia, Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham had given the home side a narrow lead against their fierce rivals before the Scot's run and finish put the result to bed in a game that will live long in the memory for Villa supporters.

Lukasz Jutkiewicz had given Garry Monk's side the lead before two quickfire goals from Kodjia and Grealish meant Villa went into the break in front. A penalty from Abraham early in the second half appeared to have killed things off but Kristian Pedersen's fine finish for the Blues put the result back in doubt.

But Hutton's now iconic goal secured the local bragging rights in what remains the last game between the sides at Villa Park. It proved to be a cracker for the neutral with both sides not shy about coming forward, and is one that fans and pundits alike are craving might return to our screens in the near future despite the club's now standing two divisions apart.

Alan Hutton reacts to iconic goal against Birmingham City

The moment of magic from an unlikely source stole the show for Villa, with Hutton's penetrating run carving them open for one of the best Second City goals we've ever seen.

Football League World spoke to Hutton about the goal, and he explained his thoughts and feelings during the run-up to the goal against Blues.

He said: "So, I remember picking the ball up in front of me, and when I'm driving with it, I'm looking for a pass.

"I was always the kind of one who we had private jokes about behind the scenes with some of the boys that I would get a nosebleed when I went too far, even though I liked to attack.

"The whole time I was looking to pass it off to someone but nothing opened up and when I got in the box I kind of panicked a little bit.

"Before you know it, I'm in the box and everything opened up on my left foot. I can use it at times, but I thought 'just have a go, I'm here anyway. Just have a shot and see what happens.'

"It's nestled into the corner, and as you see by my reaction, blown up a little bit and I've gone into the crowd.

"I don't score many, so I like to score ones like that once in a blue moon. Excellent."

That Alan Hutton goal

It is certainly up there as far as goals in this fixture go from an individual standpoint and the fact it was the goal to seal the points will mean it will stay in the annals of history at Villa Park for years and years to come.

Hutton has been handed comparisons to the likes of Brazilian legend Cafu and German legend Philipp Lahm since that goal for Aston Villa, and it will remain a part of folklore forever.

Eight career goals in total illustrates just how impressive it was, with many prolific goalscorers unable to boast having such an impressive finish within their career best.

Alan Hutton's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Rangers 113 3 10 Tottenham Hotspur 66 2 3 Sunderland 11 0 1 Aston Villa 202 3 8 Nottingham Forest 7 0 1 Mallorca 17 0 0 Bolton Wanderers 9 0 0 Scotland 50 0 4