Alan Hutton offers verdict on Sunderland’s Ross Stewart in the Championship

Ross Stewart had a strong season in League One with Sunderland last year as he scored an impressive 26 league goals across the campaign.

Therefore, following Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship, it came as no surprise that he was very much in the plans and played every minute from the start of the season.

However, tearing his thigh at the end of August has left him out of action since and his recovery will be a long term one.

His absence, along with that of his teammate Ellis Simms has left boss Tony Mowbray struggling for options at the top end of the pitch with no senior striker currently in the side.

Although Stewart’s recovery is progressing well, it still looks to be unrealistic that he would be fit before the World Cup which isn’t ideal news for the Black Cats.

Prior to his injury, the 26-year-old had already resisted five goals and three assists though and former Scotland international Alan Hutton believes that when he’s back fit, he will be able to provide Sunderland with what they need going forward.

With Stewart having also missed the opportunities to win caps for his National side, Hutton told cheekypunter.com: “It’s brilliant to see him doing well. The question mark was, he scored a barrel load in League One, can he do it in the Championship? Yes, he can.

“He started so well and was very unlucky to get injured. He needs to get back to playing and then think about Scotland.”

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Sunderland players play for now?

1 of 24 Jordan Henderson? Celtic Everton Liverpool Rangers

The Verdict:

The start of this season has not been the situation that Ross Stewart or Sunderland would’ve hoped for as it seemed he was taking that momentum from last season and using it to push forward this year too.

However, he has already shown he has the talent to adapt to the higher level which should prove to help him in terms of confidence as he returns from injury.

Sunderland have really missed their striker and although there is a long way to go, he will no doubt feel encouraged to go and show what he can do.

If he can continue to perform at this level then the international caps will no doubt come too.