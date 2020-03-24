Alan Hutton makes bold claim concerning on-loan Coventry City starlet

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton wants to see Callum O’Hare given a chance by Dean Smith after his impressive loan spell with Coventry this season.

The attacking midfielder has featured in 29 games for Mark Robins’ side this season, playing his part to help the Sky Blues to the top of League One.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Hutton, who played with the 21-year-old during his time at Villa Park, revealed that he thinks he merits a chance with his parent club.

“One I’d like to see brought into the squad is Callum O’Hare. He’s went out on loan and he’s done very well, I think a lot of the fans are talking about him and I’d like to see him involved more with the squad.

“I think he deserves a crack at it. I’ve always known he’s had ability, he’s always been a good player. Maybe people look and his size and stuff and think will he be able to hack it in the Prem? I think sometimes when you’re that clever in your movement and your passing, size doesn’t matter. It’s about your brain and technical ability. He’s always been a good player.”

O’Hare has managed just nine appearances for Villa over the years and spent the second part of last season on loan at Carlisle.

The verdict

You can understand where Hutton is coming from as Villa are a side that lack creativity and inspiration in the final third, aside from Jack Grealish, and O’Hare has qualities that could help the team.

Obviously, it’s a massive step up from League One to the top-flight but the former Scotland international clearly rates the youngster.

For now though, O’Hare’s only goal will be helping Coventry to promotion when the season resumes and it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.