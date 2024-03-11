Highlights Daniel Farke has been a real success at this level before and is doing well with Leed United.

Alan Hutton, however, has raised concerns about Farke's track record in the Premier League.

Hutton believes there's a chance Farke could remain at Elland Road for the long term though.

Alan Hutton has identified Daniel Farke's record in the Premier League as a concern for Leeds United, speaking to Football Insider.

Thus far, Farke has done a superb job at Elland Road.

Following a slow start to the campaign, which was understandable considering the Whites didn't manage to complete their business during the early stages of the window, it would have been easy for the West Yorkshire side to have collapsed.

But they have been excellent since that slow start and have been particularly good in 2024, going unbeaten in the league and managing to overtake the likes of Ipswich Town and Southampton in the process.

Championship promotion race (1st-4th) (As of March 11th) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 36 41 82 2 Leeds United 36 40 79 3 Ipswich Town 36 25 78 4 Southampton 37 26 73

There's still a chance that the Tractor Boys could win automatic promotion along with Leicester City, but last weekend's results went the Whites' way and Farke's side are probably the favourites to secure automatic promotion now.

The Foxes may be ahead of them, but Enzo Maresca's side haven't been in the best form recently and there's even a chance that Leeds could overtake them at some point.

Alan Hutton's key concern regarding Daniel Farke at Leeds United

What will also give the Whites confidence is the fact Farke has promotion-winning experience at this level before with Norwich City.

But he hasn't been as successful in the English top flight, suffering relegation with the Canaries at the end of the 2019/20 season as they finished bottom and failing to make a good start to the 2021/22 campaign, leading to his sacking.

That's the big question mark Hutton has about Farke, saying to Football Insider: "I can see him being there for a long time. As long as results keep coming, he’ll stay. But we’re not daft, we know how football works.

Related Bright Osayi-Samuel's stance emerges amid Leeds United interest The Nigerian is keen on a return to England, but wants to make a move to the Premier League.

"If the results start to go bad and they drop off or don’t make the playoffs, it might be a different discussion. But I don’t see that happening with the form that they’re in.

"The squad they have and the way they’re playing at this moment in time – the confidence and momentum are there.

"Farke has done an amazing job and if he gets them promoted in first, second or through the playoffs, he deserves what is coming his way.

"The big question mark would be what he can do moving forward if they are in the Premier League – his record there is not great. But it’s a huge job and one that he’s obviously enjoyed."

Leeds United's star players and a big summer could help Daniel Farke to be successful in the Premier League

If they are promoted, some of their players could make a real impact in the top flight.

Crysencio Summerville wouldn't be short of confidence and could thrive at a higher level, along with Dan James who has played plenty of top-tier football before.

Patrick Bamford could also be an asset - and Georginio Rutter could be more prepared for the Premier League than he was when he first joined.

A big summer will also be needed though if they are promoted.

Adding top-quality signings to their squad will give them the best chance of remaining afloat at the top level.