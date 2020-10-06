Alan Hutton delivers verdict on Tottenham transfer window as deal for EFL ace materialises

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has backed Jose Mourinho to complete the signing of Joe Rodon from Swansea City before the deadline to finish off a brilliant transfer window for the club.

Spurs, who are competing in four competitions this season, have had a very productive summer with the likes of Sergio Reguilón, Carlos Vinicius and Gareth Bale among those to join the North London outfit.

However, Mourinho still wants a centre-back, and after moves for Antonio Rudiger and Milan Skriniar failed to materialise, Spurs turned their attentions to Rodon and could secure the Welsh international for around £18m.

If that happens, Hutton told Football Insider it would cap off what has been a fine window for his former club and he believes the Rodon deal could be done before the domestic deadline passes.

“I think they’ve had a fantastic window, that was probably the icing on the cake, to bring in another centre-half. They’re still looking at the boy from Swansea (Joe Rodon, 22) I’m sure they were saying and from all accounts he’s a decent player, so that’s still an option.”

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with Hutton’s assessment of Spurs’ window as they have made some real statement signings and have built a fantastic squad.

As the ex-Scotland international states, another defender would be the ideal way to finish the window and it’s a move that would surely appeal to the 22-year-old. Importantly, he’s sure to get games this season as well due to the hectic fixture list Spurs have.

But, Swansea must hold out for a big fee and Steve Cooper needs to be given the funds to reinvest if it does go through as a replacement will be required.

