Alan Hutton delivers promising Cardiff City verdict on Michael Beale amid Rangers exit links

Former Rangers full-back Alan Hutton believes the Gers’ first-team coach Michael Beale will be a ‘huge gain’ for Cardiff City if they were to appoint him as their new manager, speaking to Football Insider.

The 41-year-old currently works under Steven Gerrard at the reigning Scottish Premiership champions, working in Liverpool’s youth setup and becoming assistant manager at Brazilian side Sao Paulo in the past.

Despite taking on these important roles, he is yet to get his first taste of management, something that could potentially change with Beale said to be ‘firmly’ on Cardiff City’s radar to succeed former manager Mick McCarthy in the Welsh capital.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Cardiff City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 James Collins Yes No

Winning just one point from a possible 27 in their last nine league games, the Bluebirds sit just two points off the relegation zone are in real danger of being sucked into the bottom three unless caretaker Steve Morison and his successor can vastly improve their current form.

Beale is one of three main names currently in the frame for the top job, with former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris and ex-Newport County boss Michael Flynn also being touted as potential options to take over at the second-tier side.

Alan Hutton, who plied his tried both north and south of the border during his playing career and is still heavily interested in all things Rangers, is one man who has endorsed the 41-year-old to become the Bluebirds’ new boss, as he spoke to Football Insider.

Speaking to the outlet, he said: “He’ll be a huge loss. Absolutely massive.

“I think he helps Steven Gerrard a lot up there in terms of tactical stuff on the field, the actual training regimes. He kind of does a fair bit of work up there as well as Steven.

“I think they complement each other very well. They’re a good partnership, so to lose that would be a massive blow.

“It just really comes down to Michael Beale and what his thoughts are. Does he see himself as a manager?

“Or does he see himself like that kind of working guy on the training ground who likes the tactical side of it and that’s what he wants to do?

“Listening to his podcasts and that, he is so intelligent when it comes to football and football intelligence. He is new thinking and he’s got great ideas.

“That would be an absolutely massive loss but a huge gain for Cardiff.”

The Verdict:

This is nothing short of a major endorsement from Alan Hutton regarding Beale’s potential appointment – and it’s a bit of hope Cardiff fans need at the moment considering their recent form and worries about their league status.

The strange thing about Cardiff’s reported shortlist is the fact none have managed in the Championship – and although this inexperience will be a sharp contrast from McCarthy and something that could work to inject fresh ideas after going stale – this lack of know-how in the second tier must be a concern.

Having someone like Steve Cooper who’s still reasonably young but proven in this league would have been ideal for the Bluebirds in their current situation and considering their current financial situation, the prospect of attracting the likes of Chris Hughton and Chris Wilder is very small at this stage.

Then again, Russell Martin hadn’t managed in this league before and is currently thriving with the Swans, so appointing Beale may not be a total disaster for a side that need a change in direction after McCarthy’s tenure.

Whether he’s the right man to be in the hot seat at the Cardiff City Stadium remains to be seen though. Time would tell.