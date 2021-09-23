Alan Hinton reveals Wayne Rooney hope and calls on Derby fans for action

Former Derby County winger Alan Hinton has revealed he hopes Wayne Rooney will stay at Pride Park despite the recent administration and called for fans to get behind the manager to help in the battle for Championship survival.

The East Midlands club confirmed yesterday that they had gone into administration, with business advisory firm Quantuma taking charge of the search for a new buyer.

That has brought with it a 12-point deduction, meaning the Rams have dropped to the bottom of the table and are nine points back from safety, while there have been suggestions that the club could yet lose more points due to EFL penalties for other offenses.

Hinton, who played for the club during arguably its most successful period and won two top-flight titles, has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the situation – offering optimism about Rooney’s position and calling on fans to take action.

Derby County have 12pts deducted which currently leave our grand old club 6pts adrift at bottom of Championship Division. My hope is Rooney stays and the team and great fans give incredible efforts on and off the field in a united all together rallying cry. COME ON DERBY. — Alan Hinton (@alanhinton11) September 22, 2021

The Rams travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on Saturday needing a win to move out of minus points.

The Verdict

In some ways, this message from a player that won the top flight title twice for Derby is a reminder of how far the club have fallen.

But there is positivity in what Hinton says. Rooney has done an excellent job this term and if he sticks around then closing the nine-point gap on safety before the end of the season is not out of the question.

He’s called on fans to get behind their club and we’ve seen them do just that since the news of the administration emerged with a great atmosphere created at Pride Park last weekend and the Rams’ away allocation sold out at Bramall Lane.

That means more than 2,000 Derby supporters will be there to back their team on Saturday, which is a huge credit to them and should be a massive boost for the players.

