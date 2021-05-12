Alan Hinton makes Wayne Rooney prediction amid Derby County uncertainty

Derby County icon Alan Hinton has offered his thoughts on the situation at the club amid continued speculation over the takeover of Erik Alonso.

The Rams secured their Championship status – or at least provisionally – at the weekend with a draw against Sheffield Wednesday but huge uncertainty remains over the club.

Indeed, there remains talk of them dropping into League One if they are hit with a financially-related points deduction whilst there’s also the continued speculation over Erik Alonso and his takeover which still has not gone through.

And, for Alan Hinton, the prediction is that if there are no finances for Wayne Rooney this summer he is going to struggle to rebuild the side:

Any news from Derby County. Cannot waste time in rebuilding our once bigtime club. Is Rooney staying, if so does he have finances to improve squad, otherwise no chance. — Alan Hinton (@alanhinton11) May 11, 2021

The Verdict

Another post-season period is being dominated by a club potentially facing a points deduction and it remains to be seen just what is going to happen to the Rams.

Hinton is naturally concerned about his former side and he is far from alone, with fans surely just wanting a resolution both to the EFL’s investigation and the takeover as soon as possible.

Rooney, for all the club’s poor form at the end of the season, will want clarity, too, as he looks set to stay and this uncertainty is helping no one.

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Derby County appearances?

1 of 18 Did Richard Keogh make more than 100 appearances for Derby County? Yes No