Alan Browne sends punchy message to Barnsley ahead of Preston North End clash

Preston North End’s Alan Browne has cut a confident figure speaking to the press ahead of the club’s clash with Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend.

The men from Deepdale have not had a great season so far and saw Frankie McAvoy leave the club at the top of this week.

Barnsley, though, have had it worse and they too have changed their manager in a bid to try and climb out of the relegation zone as quickly as they can.

Preston aren’t in immediate danger of dropping into the bottom three, of course, but still need to get wins on the board and beating a side below them will be a good place to start, especially with Ryan Lowe set to take his first match in charge of the side after arriving from Plymouth.

Browne, too, is looking forward to the game and has warned Barnsley that he expects his team to be winning this clash:

AB: “I fancy us going in to the weekend and there’s no reason that we shouldn’t be coming out as winners.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) December 9, 2021

The Verdict

Browne will obviously hope such words do not come back to bite him this weekend but you’ve got to have some air of confidence in your abilities otherwise you might as well not turn up every Saturday.

Ryan Lowe will be eager to see some of the work he has done this week with his new team appear on the pitch at Deepdale this weekend and against a struggling Barnsley side, it’s a good chance to get underway with a win.

The Tykes, though, will naturally have other ideas about that as they try and get their season going.