Alan Browne sends message to Cameron Archer after forward’s key Preston North End contribution

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne has taken to Twitter to send a message to Cameron Archer following the club’s latest display in the Championship.

Archer scored what turned out to be the winning goal for his side in last night’s clash with arch-rivals Blackpool at Deepdale.

Having suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Seasiders earlier this season, Preston managed to get their revenge last night.

Andrew Hughes went close to opening the scoring for the hosts as his header struck the crossbar.

In first-half stoppage-time, Archer received the ball on the left-hand side of the pitch and fired a superb effort past Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Whilst the Seasiders did push for an equaliser following the break, Preston managed to maintain their composure to seal all three points in this fixture.

As a result of this victory, the Lilywhites moved up to 13th in the second-tier standings.

Preston will be looking to back up this win by securing a positive result in their meeting with Queens Park Rangers this weekend.

After his side’s latest Championship clash, Browne decided to send a message to Archer on Twitter.

The midfielder posted: “Cameron Archer.

“That’s the tweet @Cameronarcher_.”

The Verdict

Archer’s decisive moment in yesterday’s clash will be remembered for a long time by Preston’s fans as he once again illustrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

Since sealing a temporary move to the Lilywhites in January from Aston Villa, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in the second-tier.

When you consider that Archer will be brimming with confidence heading into Saturday’s showdown with QPR, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he adds to this aforementioned total in this fixture.

Browne may also be able to help Preston secure a positive result if he produces an assured display in the heart of midfield against the R’s at Deepdale.