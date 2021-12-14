Alan Browne reveals which Preston North End moment is the highlight of his career

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne has admitted that achieving promotion with the club in 2015 is the highlight of his career to date.

The midfielder helped the Lilywhites reach the play-offs during this particular campaign by making 20 appearances in the regular season.

After being forced to wait for his chance to impress in the closing stages of the 2014/15 season, Browne was brought on as a substitute in the second-leg of the club’s semi-final clash with Chesterfield.

The midfielder made another cameo appearance against Swindon Town at Wembley Stadium as Preston sealed a 4-0 victory over their opponents to seal promotion to the Championship.

Browne has since gone on to feature regularly for Preston at this level and will be determined to help the club reach new heights in the coming months following the appointment of Ryan Lowe.

Lowe led the club to victory in his first game in charge last weekend as Preston defeated Barnsley at Deepdale.

Set to face Millwall this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether the Lilywhites are able to pick up a positive result in this fixture.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about what the highlight of his playing career has been so far, Browne said: “Probably getting promoted with Preston for me.

“It was a great day and a lot of people who’ve been there have said it’s the best way to do it so I’m chuffed that I have been a part of a squad that has been able to go to Wembley and win.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the play-offs offer teams the chance to compete in-front of a packed crowd at Wembley, it is hardly surprising that Browne has singled out Preston’s moment of glory in 2015 as the favourite moment of his career as it must have been a fantastic experience.

The midfielder could potentially play a major role in helping the Lilywhites launch a push for a top-six finish in the coming months if he is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency at this level as he has already made 16 appearances in this division this season.

Although Preston are currently 14th in the Championship standings, they are only seven points adrift of Stoke City who currently occupy the final play-off place.

By putting together a run of results at this level, the Lilywhites may be able to soar up the league table under the guidance of Lowe.