Alan Browne makes transfer claim involving Preston North End trio as Reading clash looms

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne has admitted that he would love to see the club extend the stays of Sepp van den Berg, Cameron Archer and Daniel Iversen past the current campaign.

This particular trio are set to return to their parent-clubs when their loan deals expire later this year.

Iversen re-joined Preston on a season-long loan deal from Leicester last August after featuring for the club in the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Since making this particular switch, the 24-year-old has featured on 34 occasions in all competitions for the club.

Meanwhile, van den Berge has only missed one league game this season since signing for Preston on a temporary basis from Liverpool last year.

Archer was drafted in on a loan deal until the end of the season from Aston Villa in January and has since gone on to make a positive impression in the Championship for his new club as he has scored three goals in six appearances.

The forward will be looking to add to this tally when his side take on Reading this weekend.

Ahead of this fixture, Browne has made a transfer claim about the aforementioned trio.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, the midfielder said: “I’d like to think we’re well set but then you could lose players like Sepp, Dan and Cam, so you’re losing quite a big part of your squad.

“I’m sure we’ll recruit in the summer no matter where we finish up.

“The gaffer does not seem to be the type to rush into getting a player, he wants the players to come in and fit his system – he knows what he wants.

“We’ll have to wait and see, we’ll keep going right until the end of the season and see what happens.

1 of 28 What year were PNE founded? 1875 1880 1885 1890

“I’d love it for them to stay – seeing players leave the team when we’re almost reaching something is a tough one to take.

“You just don’t know in football.

“People might come back, we might get players coming in and improving even more, you never know.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Iversen, van den Berg and Archer have all managed to demonstrate glimpses of promise in the Championship this season, it is hardly a surprise that Browne is hoping that the club are able to convince this trio to stay.

Preston’s ability to sign these players on permanent deals could hinge on the outcome of the current Championship campaign.

Whilst the Lilywhites may not be able to splash the clash on these players if they are still in the second-tier next season, promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs could allow them to facilitate moves.

Currently four points adrift of the top-six in the second-tier standings, Preston will be aiming to close this particular gap by sealing a victory in their showdown with Reading on Saturday.