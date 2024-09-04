This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have made an underwhelming start to the 2024/25 Championship season, and Mark Robins may be wishing that he hadn't missed out on one of his transfer targets during the summer transfer window.

At the start of the season, many Coventry City supporters were optimistic that the Sky Blues could challenge for promotion to the Premier League during the 2024/25 campaign.

Mark Robins' side have not made the start that they would have hoped for, with their victory against Oxford United overshadowed by defeats to Stoke City and Norwich City, while their visit to Bristol City ended in a draw.

Coventry made a slow start to the 2022/23 season and ended up reaching the Championship play-off final, so Robins will not be overreacting, but he would definitely have been anticipating a better start before a ball was kicked at the start of the season.

The 54-year-old may be regretting the fact that he could not complete a deal for a midfielder that Coventry were linked with in the summer, as that player would almost certainly have improved the Sky Blues' starting line-up in an area of the pitch that could definitely be strengthened.

Fan pundit shares thoughts on Alan Browne's link to Coventry City

Republic of Ireland international Alan Browne was the subject of transfer interest from a few Championship clubs after leaving Preston North End in the summer, with Coventry, Sunderland and Sheffield United reportedly keen on signing the 29-year-old.

Alan Browne's Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 349 40 22

The midfielder ended up joining the Mackems, and Football League World's Coventry fan pundit, Neil Littlewood, believes that he is a player the Sky Blues should have signed.

"I think there is a player we should have signed that we didn't," said Littlewood.

"All the talk early in the window was that we were signing Alan Browne from Preston, and obviously he has gone on to Sunderland and made a cracking start with them.

"You look at our performances, you look at our squad, and we are really lacking depth and leadership in midfield, and then you've got Alan Browne who was captain of Preston, I think, for over a hundred games in this division.

"He knows the division inside out, he is a good player, exactly the sort of player we need at the minute as well with Sheaf being injured. Even when Sheaf is fit, I think he is the perfect foil to go alongside him.

"He is the one that got away, for want of a better term.

"I look at our squad and I think midfield is the one, it is the area that we lack in."

Alan Browne has started well at Sunderland

After deciding to sign for Sunderland amid interest from Coventry, Browne has made an excellent start to life on Wearside.

He scored for his new club for the first time during their victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park, and has helped his side go to the top of the Championship table after winning each of their first four league games so far this season.

There is still plenty of time for Coventry to mount a promotion push for themselves during the remainder of the campaign, but it might have been easier had they managed to get a deal for Browne over the line.