Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany has already turned down interest from Tottenham Hotspur to become their new manager, according to TalkSPORT's Alan Brazil.

The Belgian has been tipped by many to be an ideal replacement for Antonio Conte, who had been on the brink for a while at the Premier League club until he was relieved of his duties this past weekend.

Kompany only became a manager back in 2020 when he took his first dugout job with former club Anderlecht, spending two years there until he departed and joined recently relegated Burnley last summer.

Ushering in a new era at Turf Moor with a number of signings both from the UK and overseas, Kompany currently has the Clarets sitting at the summit of the Championship table and they are 13 points clear of nearest challengers Sheffield United, with promotion back to the Premier League expected in the coming weeks.

His performances as manager have seen him linked with a host of jobs recently, including that of Spurs.

What has Alan Brazil said?

Brazil said at 6:24am on March 31 on his TalkSPORT show: “Rewind four weeks ago. I told you that four weeks ago. He turned it down.”

This came after The Sun reported on Thursday night that Kompany is a leading contender for the Spurs job at the end of the season, which is when Cristian Stellini's short-term job as head coach will end after he replaced his former boss Conte.

Kompany has not yet directly addressed the links to the role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he has indicated that he's already looking ahead to his future at Burnley next season.

In an interview with Alastair Campbell on Sky Sports, the Belgian said of his job at the Clarets: "The way I am as a person, my starting point is 'OK, where can this place go?

"Everybody's talking about our limits, but we're the only ones who can be the judge of our own limits.

"And so my first thing is where can this place go, and that consumes my every moment.

"As much as I love the club, but I want to show an example, when we leave Manchester City, I love the club, but my first thought is not like 'oh it would be nice to [manage there], my first thought is 'how can we [Burnley] close the gap?' - I think that's my job as a manager.

"Is there something impossible that's being done over there? Is there something possible for us? That's my job, that's what I can do.

"That's the only thing that bothers me. The rest - I don't know.

"I think in football, when you find a good place, it's worth really protecting that."

The Verdict

If Kompany has really brushed away advances already from Spurs, then that proves he is fully committed to the job at Turf Moor.

Whilst it could be thought of as too early in his managerial career to take on such a job, that is unlikely to be the way that the former central defender is thinking.

He hasn't even achieved promotion yet with Burnley so the initial phase of his job at the club is not finished yet, and he will be looking forward to nurturing the current group of players he has and improving them for the Premier League experience.

In a couple of years time, Kompany could be ready to take on a job at a European superpower and perhaps ideally Man City when Pep Guardiola calls time on his stint at the Etihad Stadium, but Kompany has made it clear where his short-term future lies and that is at Burnley.