It's just a week until Oxford United begin their first season in the second tier since 1999.

Excitement levels in this part of the world have recently hit profound levels as boyhood U's fan Des Buckingham prepares his side for the forthcoming campaign.

Oxford were unfancied by many to prevail at Wembley Stadium on May 18th against Bolton Wanderers in the League One Play-Off Final, but Buckingham's men silenced the doubters through a Josh Murphy double, and will be hoping that the same mentality stands them in good stead as the Championship awaits.

With the first game of the competitive campaign on the horizon, Football League World looks at the potential scenarios which would put the Kassam Stadium faithful into further dreamland across the month of August.

Ali Al-Hamadi joins on loan

The first of three scenarios which will please the Oxford supporters is if they are eventually successful in their pursuit of Ipswich Town's Ali Al-Hamadi.

Despite having three centre-forwards already on the books in the form of Mark Harris, Will Goodwin and Ruben Rodrigues, who were responsible for just under a quarter of the club's 79 goals in the regular third-tier campaign, the addition of Al-Hamadi would further boost Oxford's potential potency in the Championship after a cameo role in the Tractor Boys' promotion success.

Ali Al-Hamadi - 2023/24 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) AFC Wimbledon 23 (22) 13 (6) Ipswich Town 14 (1) 4 (0)

The former AFC Wimbledon striker was a hot commodity prior to his January move to Portman Road, where he netted four goals in just 14 appearances, but after gaining promotion it is believed that the Iraq international hasn't been made part of Kieran McKenna's plans for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

This allowed the U's to express their interest in a loan deal back in June, and it's certainly a move the club should look to prioritise in what remains of the transfer window.

More additions in wide areas

Despite scoring the pivotal double at Wembley, the aforementioned Murphy has since departed and joined fellow newly-promoted side Portsmouth on a free transfer, under the management of former Oxford captain John Mousinho.

Murphy predominantly featured on the left flank, but the experienced winger also had the versatility to start on the right on a handful of occasions, and after losing such an integral asset, the wide department was an area that needed significant depth, and this trend started with Przemysław Płacheta's recent switch from Swansea City.

Ovie Ejaria was on trial with the club earlier in pre-season but was named as an unused substitute against Solihull Moors on July 20th, with no update given in terms of the offering of a contract to the former Reading and Liverpool playmaker, whilst Malcolm Ebiowei has recently emerged as a target for Buckingham.

The former Derby County winger will feel that he has a point to prove at this level if a move does come to fruition, having struggled for consistency since leaving Pride Park for Crystal Palace after a breakthrough 2021/22 season.

Regardless of Ebiowei's imminent addition and the capture of ex-West Brom man Matt Phillips, further strength-in-depth across wide and attacking areas may be needed as Buckingham has recently provided an update on Kyle Edwards' progress, with the former West Brom man recovering from a hamstring issue at the club despite being out-of-contract.

This could come in the form of yet another Premier League loan, which would add sufficient quality to the side, and could once again build up excitement in Oxfordshire.

A respectable points tally is recorded

Upon their return to the Championship, Oxford supporters will also be hoping that a respectable points tally is accumulated across the opening month as a solid base for the rest of the season.

The atmosphere at the 12,500 capacity ground is no doubt expected to be raucous as they face one of last season's Play-Off semi-finalists in Norwich City on the opening day, in what is Johannes Hoff Thorup's first game in charge of the Canaries, before travelling to Coventry City, who are always well-fancied for a strong campaign under Mark Robins.

Encounters with Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End round off the month of August from a playing perspective, and with many outsiders already tipping the side to be in for a season of struggle after promotion, a solid tally from the opening four games of between 4-7 points would perhaps change some of those perceptions.