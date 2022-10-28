Akpom starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Preston on Saturday

Middlesbrough are set for their first match with new head coach Michael Carrick in charge this weekend.

Boro travel away to Deepdale to face a Preston North End side that have lost three of their last four, so surely see it as a good opportunity to get a positive result.

Middlesbrough themselves have taken four points from their last two league outings, but despite that, still sit 21st in the division at present.

In fairness, though, they are only five points outside of the top half as is the condensed nature of the Championship table at present.

Three points at Deepdale, then, could see Boro climb multiple places in the table.

With that in mind, below, we’ve predicted the XI we think boss Michael Carrick could go for on Saturday afternoon.

It’s hard to predict what sort of shape Carrick will go for, so we’ve elected for something similar to what Boro have played all season.

That line up, then, sees Zach Steffen keep his place in between the sticks, with a return for Anfernee Dijksteel on the right of the back three, alongside Darragh Lenihan and Dael Fry.

At left-wing-back, Ryan Giles could feature, whist Isaiah Jones could be the man selected to get up and down on the right.

In midifeld, it could be that Jonny Howson is selected alongside Matt Crooks, with a return to the side for Riley McGree, playing in a slightly more advanced role that his two central midfield colleagues.

That means that up front, Chuba Akpom starts and is tasked with leading the line, alongside Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz, who like a few others, returns to the side.

It will certainly be interesting to see who Carrick selects and what shape he goes for on Saturday.