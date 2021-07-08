Akin Famewo speaks for first time since his Charlton Athletic return

Akin Famewo is back at Charlton Athletic and sounds ready to get going after penning a new loan deal with the club from Norwich City, with an option-to-buy clause also included in the deal.

The Addicks have been busy in the last few days with signings beginning to filter through the door as Nigel Adkins looks to put together a squad capable of challenging at the right end of Sky Bet League One.

Indeed, he’s clearly a player that the manager liked the look of last season as he has brought him back to SE7 and there’s also the opportunity for Charlton to buy him at the end of the campaign if they so wish.

For now, though, Famewo is looking forward to getting back going at the club, and it sounds as though things are positive at The Valley right now:

The Verdict

Famewo should be a good addition to the Charlton squad for next season.

He showed what he could do last year and, though he had some injury problems at times, he is a defender that will improve the side.

He’ll be pushing for a starting role this coming season, then, and also eager to try and potentially earn a permanent deal at the club.