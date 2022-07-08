Akin Famewo shares message with Sheffield Wednesday supporters after sealing move

Akin Famewo has taken to Instagram to share a message with Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters after finalising a move to Hillsborough.

As confirmed by Wednesday’s official website earlier this week, the defender has joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Norwich City.

During his time with the Canaries, Famewo was unable to make inroads at senior level as he only featured once for the Championship outfit.

Loaned out on three separate occasions by Norwich, the 23-year-old spent the previous campaign at Charlton Athletic.

In this particular term, Famewo played 37 games for the Addicks in the third-tier whilst he also represented the club in the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy.

Having joined the Owls, the centre-back will now be aiming to force his way into contention for a starting role by impressing in pre-season.

Wednesday backed up their move for Famewo by securing the services of Reece James on a temporary deal from Blackpool yesterday.

Making reference to his switch, Famewo has admitted on Instagram that he is delighted by the fact that he will be representing the Owls next season.

The centre-back posted: “Same book, new chapter.

“Delighted to be joining such a massive club.

“Proud to be an Owl @swfcofficial.“

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a very good bit of business by Wednesday if Famewo is able to make considerable strides in terms of his development over the course of the coming months.

During the 2021/22 campaign, the defender managed to demonstrate that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in League One.

As well as making 1.6 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game, Famewo also won 2.2 aerial duels per fixture as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.79 at this level.

Given that Wednesday are no longer able to call upon the services of Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson, Famewo could potentially help to fill the void left by this duo who both featured in the heart of defence for the club last season.