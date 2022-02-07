Akin Famewo reflects after big personal moment for him at Charlton Athletic

Akin Famewo scored his first senior goal in Charlton Athletic’s 3-2 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Addicks went behind early on but were able to turn it around with Ryan Inniss and Conor Washington getting themselves on the scoresheet.

Famewo, who is currently enjoying his second season on loan at Charlton from Norwich City, headed home Albie Morgan’s corner on the hour mark to cancel out Ben Heneghan’s late first half equaliser and the Addicks held on to make it three wins on the bounce.

Famewo has played every minute of all but one of Johnnie Jackson’s league matches in charge and has improved on the ball as well with greater attacking licence afforded to him playing on the left side of a back three.

The 23-year-old reflected on a successful day for himself and the team when he spoke to the club’s media team after the game.

Famewo said: “I’m very proud.

“Happy to get it with this club so it’s a special day.

“The main thing is that we win, now it’s three on the bounce, so it’s good to keep that momentum going.

“As long as we keep getting the three points that keeps us going in the right direction.

“We know what we’ve got to improve on, we’ll keep it going.”

Before last week, the Addicks had not won a game under Jackson that was not accompanied by a clean sheet.

Therefore, it was a huge positive to see them weather the storm against AFC Wimbledon and score from two set pieces to edge their noses on the right side of the fine margins.

The Verdict

The Addicks are ten points above the relegation zone, but 13 off of the play-off places, currently sat in 11th.

Typically that league position would be much closer towards the top end at this stage of the season but the South Londoners are effectively way off the pace.

Stranger things have happened but they are going to have to put together an incredible run just to keep their chances mathematically possible heading into the final weeks of the season.

Famewo has been a shining light of a disappointing couple of seasons at The Valley, and supporters will be desperate for the club to use their option to buy clause in the loan deal to bring him to SE7 on a permanent basis in the summer.