Ake, Choudhury, Armstrong, Mowatt react to recent AFC Bournemouth injury blow

AFC Bournemouth have recently been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with the club confirming that Lewis Cook is to miss the remainder of this year’s campaign with an ACL injury.

Cook has been a key member of the Bournemouth team this season, as they look to challenge for promotion back into the Premier League under the management of Jonathan Woodgate.

The Cherries are currently sat seventh in the second-tier standings, and are just two points adrift of sixth-placed Barnsley heading into their final 11 matches of this year’s campaign.

Cook has played an important role in the centre of the Bournemouth midfield, and has made 35 appearances in total this season, whilst chipping in with one goal and one assist for them.

This is Cook’s second ACL injury in his career so far, and he’ll be hoping he can return to action at the earliest of opportunities.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram following the news of his injury blow, and was confident that he can ‘come back stronger than ever’.

A number of Championship players were quick to wish Cook well in his recovery, including the likes of Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong, Barnsley’s Alex Mowatt, Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury, Manchester City’s Nathan Ake and Birmingham City loanee Jake Clarke-Salter.

Bournemouth are set to return to action this weekend, when they travel to Yorkshire to take on promotion-chasing rivals Barnsley, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Woodgate’s side at Oakwell.

The Verdict:

This will be hugely frustrating for the Cherries.

Cook has been a regular in the Bournemouth team this season, and he’ll leave a sizeable void in the heart of the midfield for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

It’ll be interesting to see how they cope without him in their team, and I do fear that this could see them miss out on the top-six in the Championship.

He’s a crucial player for Bournemouth, and other players need to step up in his absence.