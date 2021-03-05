Ajose, Hunt, Austin: The Leeds United XI that kicked off the Hockaday-Cellino era in the EFL – Where are they now?

If you want an indication of how far Leeds United have come as a football club, you’ve only got to dive back into the archives and read up on their time in the EFL.

Leeds are taking the Premier League by storm now under Marcelo Bielsa, but 16 years of woe in the EFL is just beneath the surface at Elland Road.

There were dark days under Ken Bates and GFH, but the club’s most bizarre spell probably came when Massimo Cellino was at the helm as chairman.

After a eventually getting hold of the squad towards the end of 2013/14 and then eventually getting rid of Brian McDermott as his head coach, Cellino embarked on the 2014/15 campaign looking to put his stamp on Leeds.

A sea of European players were signed, alongside a handful of domestic players. Brought in to coach them? Not a household name, but former Forest Green Rovers coach, Dave Hockaday.

Eyebrows were raised at the appointment and it’s safe to say that ‘The Hock’ didn’t last long at Elland Road.

His tenure got off to a woeful start against Millwall, which is the feature of this article as we take a look at the starting XI that day that lost 2-0 to Ian Holloway’s side…