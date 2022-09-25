Aji Alese reveals what Tony Mowbray said to him ahead of first Sunderland start

Sunderland defender Aji Alese has revealed that Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray kept thing straightforward with his advice ahead of the youngsters first start for the club.

Alese had been a late substitute twice under former boss Alex Neil, but was handed his first start by Mowbray away at Reading, a match in which Sunderland won 3-0.

A few days later, after a solid showing, he was also given the start away at Watford, with Alese this time scoring the equalising goal.

The 21-year-old has now revealed what Mowbray told him ahead of being given his chance to impress.

“I can’t remember exactly what was said but I think it was along the lines of just go out there and play how you can play,” Alexe explained to the Sunderland Echo.

“He knows I’m a good lad, he knows I’m a good player so just said go out there and enjoy it and that was it.

“He’s good with all the lads and if you’re left out he will put his arm around you and have a chat with you so it’s easy to get along with him.”

“It’s been a bit difficult when I haven’t been playing but the team has been doing really well so I just have to keep working hard and stay ready to get an opportunity and it happened to come around this time.”

Alese was one of eight new arrivals at the Stadium of Light this summer having previously been on loan in League One in 2019/20.

Sunderland next face Preston North End in Championship action following the international break.

The Verdict

It sounds as though Tony Mowbray kept his advice nice and simple for Aji Alese ahead of giving him his first start for Sunderland.

The 21-year-old certainly repaid the faith with his performances in the last two matches, too.

Following those performances, he will surely hope to continue to feature, and there is definitely scope for him to do so.

He is able to play on the left of a back four, as shown away at Watford, and a natural centre-back, he can also play there, and perhaps excel on the left of a back three.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Alese features in the Preston clash after the international break.