Aji Alese pens message to Sunderland supporters after scoring in his side’s draw with Watford

Sunderland defender Aji Alese has taken to Twitter to praise the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during yesterday’s showdown with Watford.

The Black Cats rescued a point in dramatic fashion at Vicarage Road in what turned out to be an enthralling encounter with the Hornets.

Watford opened the scoring in the 34th minute of this fixture as Keinan Davis slotted home from close range.

Undeterred by this setback, Sunderland levelled proceedings on the stroke of half-time as Alese netted his first goal for the club.

Following the break, Watford regained the lead as Luke O’Nien headed an attempted clearance into his own net.

Jack Clarke then had an effort disallowed for offside before Leon Dajaku missed a great chance for Sunderland.

With Watford seemingly set to secure victory, Jewison Bennette equalised for the Black Cats in the 87th minute as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

As a result of this draw, Sunderland moved up to fifth in the Championship standings.

Following his side’s meeting with Watford, Alese opted to reflect on this clash on Twitter.

The defender posted: “First professional goal!

“Thanks for your amazing support Mackems.”

first professional goal! thanks for your amazing support mackems 🤞🏾🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hOsEeztYQ6 — Aji Alese (@AjiAlese) September 17, 2022

The Verdict

Sunderland managed to demonstrate a tremendous amount of character yesterday as they bounced back on two separate occasions to seal a point in their clash with the Hornets.

Since joining the Black Cats from West Ham United earlier this year, Alese has shown some real signs of promise in the Championship for his new side.

As well as scoring his first ever goal at senior level yesterday, the defender won three aerial duels, made four tackles and provided two key passes as he recorded a club-high WhoScored match rating of 8.03.

By continuing to make strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Tony Mowbray, Alese could potentially establish himself as a key player for Sunderland during the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

