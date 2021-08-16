Ajayi starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Sheffield United

As far as starts to a managerial campaign can go, Valerien Ismael is probably quite happy with how his first two matches as West Bromwich Albion head coach have gone.

The Frenchman hasn’t obtained a 100 per-cent winning record, but four points in his first two matches is a good start to proceedings in the Midlands.

The Baggies followed up an opening day 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth with what at one stage looked to be a comfortable home success against Luton Town, but goals in the 70th and 98th minute for the Hatters made the scoreline look closer than the match suggested at 3-2.

Three points were still bagged though and there is a quick turn-around for their next match as Sheffield United visit The Hawthorns for a clash of two former Premier League teams from last season.

How might West Brom line-up for the visit of the Blades though? Let’s take a look

There’s not much you can really do when it comes to West Brom’s line-up right now – Ismael should probably not change a winning team unless injuries are forced upon but one or two players could be swapped around due to the names on the bench.

The most notable absentee of the first two fixtures has been centre-back Semi Ajayi, who has been benched for both matches but was pretty much an ever-present last season for the Baggies.

He could come in for Dara O’Shea on the right-hand side of a back three, whilst the likes of Adam Reach and Matt Phillips will also be pushing for starts, however they may have to wait a while longer.

Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore are set to continue their central midfield partnership, probably until one of them is suspended or injured and up-front the in-form Callum Robinson will be flanked by Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant unless Ismael decides to surprisingly shuffle the pack.