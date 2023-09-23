Highlights Reading's financial difficulties and ownership issues have led to doubts about their ability to operate in their current state.

Despite this, one cause for excitement has been Charlie Savage, who has impressed since joining from Manchester United.

Clubs like Ajax and FC Twente have been tracking Savage's progress, but it is unlikely he will leave Reading soon due to his recent contract extension and commitment to the club.

There are very few vestiges of positivity for Reading supporters to cling onto in the trying times of present.

Dai Yongge's archaic ownership of the club has continued to spell doom in the Royals' third-tier crusade thus far, with fresh points deductions emerging to spark further doubt about how much longer they can operate within their current infrastructure and stewardship.

With their well-documented financial difficulties, Reading will be eager to escape League One as swifly as possible - but that looks tricky at present.

Nonetheless, one rare cause of excitement in Berkshire as of late has been Charlie Savage, who joined the club over the summer from Manchester United and arrived as part of a batch of promising youngsters.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

Having already spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at this level with Forest Green Rovers, Savage has faced no readjustment issues, becoming an instant hit at Reading.

He's scored twice already- including a memorable free-kick in their shock EFL Cup rout at Millwall - while providing some much-needed creativity in the middle of the park and playing with an assuredness in possession that belies his youthful age.

So, it shouldn't really be that much of a shock that he's on the radar of clubs that are, quite simply, a different kettle of fish to Reading, with Ajax and FC Twente both continuing to eagerly observe his progression.

Ajax and FC Twente transfer interest in Reading's Charlie Savage

This is as per The Mirror, where it's claimed that the Dutch duo have been tracking the midfielder since his days in the vaunted Manchester United youth system.

Savage was long touted as a prodigy during his time with the Red Devils, so it's hardly surprising that clubs with esteemed talent identification and player development strategies have been keen.

But it appears as though their interest in Savage has not disappeared following his exit and they're still keeping tabs.

Will Charlie Savage leave Reading amid Ajax and FC Twente transfer interest?

While the two clubs - Ajax in particular - offer a tantalizing lure, it seems out of the question that Savage will be moving on anytime soon.

He only signed a four-year contract in July, which is an indicator of his commitment to the cause and also a reminder that any interested parties will have to fork out sizable sums for the prospect's signature.

Mind you, his future with the club could well look a whole lot different if they fail to secure what would now be a shock promotion back to the Championship, but for now at least, it's safe to say he'll be staying put.