Ajani Burchall sends message after swapping Bournemouth for Aston Villa

Ajani Burchall has sent a message to fans on Twitter after leaving Bournemouth to join Aston Villa.

The 16-year-old winger became the third-youngest player ever to feature for the Cherries last season, coming off the bench in a Championship game against Huddersfield Town, but announced in May that he would be leaving the South Coast club this summer.

Villa were among a host of Premier League clubs interested in Burchall, with Arsenal, Leeds United, West Ham United also linked.

But the Birmingham club won the race for the teenager, with Bournemouth announcing yesterday that he’d made the to Villa Park in exchange for “a substantial undisclosed compensation fee”.

Burchall has taken to Twitter to confirm the news and send a message to fans.

Excited to announce I have signed for @AVFCOfficial The hard work will continue and can’t wait for the season. UTV 🟣🦁 pic.twitter.com/pWAVxrtZZv — jani⚽️ (@ajaniburchall7) July 9, 2021

He becomes the second teenager to leave an EFL club and join Villa this week, with Josh Feeney making the switch from Fleetwood Town as well.

Burchall, who was born in Bermuda but joined Bournemouth in 2016, will now join up with the Premier League club’s academy to continue his development.

The Verdict

Bournemouth fans may feel this message is very Villa-focused but it’s worth remembering that he paid thanks to the club in an emotional message when he confirmed he’d be leaving back in May.

This is certainly an exciting move for the teenager, with the Birmingham club seemingly on the rise right now.

You’d imagine it’ll be a little while before we see him in Dean Smith’s first team but he’s certainly got talent – as his debut for the Cherries last year indicates.

From a Bournemouth perspective, the money they’ve earned from the deal could be really useful with finances tight and Scott Parker just arriving.