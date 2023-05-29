Sunday evening proved to be a tough one for all involved with Leicester City.

After nine seasons in the Premier League, the Foxes' time in the top-flight is over for now, with the club ending the season in 18th place.

Those nine seasons included a great escape, several seasons of European football, an FA Cup victory, and, of course, their finest achievement of them all, a Premier League title in 2015/16.

With that said, the club must now look to the future, and with that in mind, chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has issued a heartfelt message to the club's supporters on Monday afternoon.

Below, we've picked out some of the finest parts of his statement.

What has Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said following Leicester City's relegation?

The Leicester City chairman spoke at length in the statement, and in the latter parts, addressed the supporters directly.

"Today we share the loss and the pain together. But we will be back." Srivaddhanaprabha wrote via the Leicester City website.

"This responsibility that I continue to live is one of the greatest responsibilities in my life and I will continue to put everything into it – my passion, that of my family and the entire King Power community.

"I have received a massive number of messages from our fans – both positive and negative. Some want me to sell the Club, some using offensive and thoughtless words, and some have been outright abusive.

"But for every hurtful message I have received, I have also received messages of support, of appreciation, of unity – both remotely and from people I have met anonymously in public, who always come to say hello to me and to my family. It means a lot to us.

The King Power Stadium wll host Championship football next season.

"We want to thank you and let you know that we still have the same ambition for Leicester City that we had 13 years ago. The incredible support we had in our stadium yesterday, the positive messages we have received from our fans and the constructive comments we must take on-board – we will gather all this support and use it to power our recovery. Power to justify our fans’ belief in their Club. Power to take us back to the Premier League.

"Next season is going to be tough, but it will be a year for collaboration and unity. We will come together and fight to return to the Premier League.

"Thank you for your support."

Can Leicester City bounce back up to the Premier League next season?

If that is their ambition, Leicester City can certainly challenge for promotion back to the Premier League next season.

It must be said, though, it is a big job for someone this summer.

They must re-build a squad set to lose several players, whilst also dealing with the big drop in finances that relegation brings.

It's been done before, and it will be done again, but whether or not Leicester City will be a side to go straight back up, only time will tell.