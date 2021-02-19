Aitor Karanka’s future at Birmingham City: What do we know so far? Is a sacking likely to happen?

Aitor Karanka is walking a dangerously-thin tightrope at Birmingham City right now as the club have sunk into the relegation zone.

The Blues have won just one league game in their last 13 outings – that coming in a 1-0 away victory against Middlesbrough.

But either side of that the recent form has been pretty appalling, with a loss against Millwall this week their third defeat on the spin.

With every bad result the calls for Karanka’s dismissal from many Birmingham fans become louder, and the latest loss has seen Birmingham sink to 23rd in the Championship table.

And with both Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday having games in hand, the Blues could be dragged further into the mire if the Yorkshire sides pick up good results.

It could leave Karanka’s job untenable if he fails to win his next game – which is a massive relegation six-pointer against the Owls – let’s look at what we know about Karanka’s future.

Birmingham City quiz: Are these 12 facts about the Blues’ history genuine or not?

What do we know so far?

There had been no sign of Birmingham coming to an immediate decision on the Spaniard’s job despite the poor run of form – that was until yesterday.

TEAMtalk exclusively reported that the Blues board were set to sack Karanka from the managerial job with potential replacements lined-up.

But financial figures could be an issue – Karanka still has multiple years left on his contract and he would need to be compensated should Birmingham decide to part ways with him.

Is a sacking likely to happen?

At this point it seems very likely that Karanka will depart St. Andrew’s.

There doesn’t seem to be any turnaround in the performances and the form, and it looks like a fresh face will be needed to try and rescue the Blues’ season.

It does seem as though Karanka will still be in charge for their away trip to South Yorkshire tomorrow – but it could end up being his last game as manager.