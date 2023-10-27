It's fair to say that Wayne Rooney's start to life at Birmingham City as their new head coach is not going to plan.

Controversially appointed at the Midlands club to replace the popular John Eustace over two weeks ago, Rooney's first two matches in charge of the Blues have resulted in two defeats - away at Middlesbrough and at home to Hull City.

Birmingham City match stats under Wayne Rooney's management Opponent Scoreline Shots Shots on Target Possession Pass Accuracy Middlesbrough 0-1 5 3 40% 77% Hull City 0-2 14 4 44% 78%

In the two-goal loss against the Tigers earlier this week, Rooney was vociferously booed off the pitch and down the tunnel by sections of the City fanbase - ones who presumably wanted Eustace to remain in his post.

Before the October international break, Birmingham had won back-to-back matches under Eustace and the club had risen to sixth position in the Championship table, but CEO Garry Cook revealed that the 43-year-old's vision for the club did not align with the new ownership group's - hence why he was let go.

It has certainly not been a popular decision in general, and one ex-Birmingham manager who has had his say on Eustace's sacking and the decision to replace him with Rooney - perhaps surprisingly - is Aitor Karanka.

How did Aitor Karanka do as Birmingham City manager?

Despite having a decent reputation as a coach, Karanka wasn't a success at St. Andrew's.

Formerly an assistant to Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, Karanka had his break in management with Middlesbrough, who appointed him as head coach in 2013, and after two-and-a-half years on Teesside he guided Boro back to the Premier League with automatic promotion in the 2015-16 season.

Karanka departed Boro in 2017 though, and after being manager of Nottingham Forest for one year between January 2018 and 2019, he was appointed at Birmingham after a year-and-a-half break from football.

Without the fanbase allowed into the home stadium though to get behind the team due to the 2020-21 season being played behind closed doors, Karanka struggled to get a tune out of the Blues.

And in March 2021, having won just eight league matches and with the club sitting one place outside of the Championship drop zone, Karanka was dismissed by the Birmingham board, achieving just a 21.1 per cent win rate.

What has Aitor Karanka said on John Eustace and Wayne Rooney?

Whilst the Spaniard still thinks that Rooney is going to do a good job at Birmingham eventually, Karanka has admitted his surprise - like many were - that Wagner and co were so happy to get rid of Eustace after the perceived good job he was doing as head coach.

"I wasn't surprised they appointed Rooney, my surprise was they changed the coach because I think he was doing a good job," Karanka said on TalkSPORT (October 27).

"Sometimes it's understandable when a club changes the manager, I was there during the pandemic which was even worse for me but I thought they found the right man (Eustace) to do the job but they changed it.

"So this is my surprise, not about Rooney because I met him when I was there and he was at Derby. But for sure, he will do a good job."