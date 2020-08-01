Aitor Karanka sends message to Birmingham City fans after appointment

Aitor Karanka has thanked Birmingham City fans for the warm welcome he has received after he was named as the club’s new boss yesterday.

The former Middlesbrough chief was named as Pep Clotet’s successor at St. Andrew’s and his appointment was greeted with general positivity among the fan base. And, that reaction was understandable, as Karanka has won promotion from this division in the past with Boro.

That prompted the Spaniard to take to Twitter to send a message to the Blues faithful and he clearly appreciates the messages he has had.

Thank you to all the Bluenoses for the warm welcome, looking forward to this new chapter together! #KRO 🔵 https://t.co/3QybThxtxO — Aitor Karanka (@Karanka) August 1, 2020

His arrival could signal a busy few months for Birmingham as Karanka looks to build a squad that can seriously improve on the campaign that has just finished, with Blues narrowly avoiding relegation.

As well as that, he will have to cope without the talented Jude Bellingham, after the youngster completed his high-profile transfer to Borussia Dortmund for a fee that could reach £25m.

The verdict

This was a very smart decision from the Blues hierarchy as they have brought in a proven manager at this level who also encourages a decent style of play.

Fans will hope that Karanka has received assurances about backing in the market and it could be an exciting period for the club after a tough few years.

Karanka is clearly excited about the challenge ahead and it’s now about finding the right players to improve the squad.

