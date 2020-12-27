Aitor Karanka reveals Birmingham City player blow in wake of Nottingham Forest clash

Aitor Karanka has moved to provide an update on Alen Halilovic, after the Birmingham City midfielder was taken off at half-time against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Halilovic – who arrived at St. Andrew’s on a free transfer last month – made his full debut for Blues in the 0-0 draw against Forest Boxing Day.

The 24-year-old looked impressive in the first-half, carrying the ball forward and into the final third, which caused Forest a couple of problems.

But after picking up a knock and receiving treatment before half-time, the midfielder was taken off at the interval, and was replaced by Gary Gardner.

After his side failed to show any real quality in front of goal in the second-half, Karanka provided an update on Halilovic after the game.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Karanka confirmed that the midfielder is doubtful for Tuesday’s clash with Derby, saying: “He felt his groin.

“I don’t want to take a risk. I don’t know if he will be ready for the game on Tuesday.”

The Boxing Day stalemate leaves Blues sitting 17th in the Championship, having won only five of their 21 league outings this term.

The Verdict

Birmingham have struggled to find a rhythm and apply a bit of quality in front of goal this season, but yesterday, Halilovic showed flashes of his quality.

He has a low sense of gravity on the ball, allowing him to glide past players, carry the ball forward and bring others into play.

He didn’t really have a sight of goal yesterday, but as games begin to open up, you can see where he’d be effective and how he could be quite dangerous in the final third.