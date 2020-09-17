Aitor Karanka reacts to Birmingham City transfer agreement

Birmingham City completed the permanent signing of striker Scott Hogan from Aston Villa on Wednesday on a four-year deal.

It was an essential piece of business as prior to Hogan’s arrival, the Blues only had one recognised senior striker in the form of Lukas Jutkiewicz.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a fruitful stint on loan at St Andrew’s last season where he managed to score seven goals and help alleviate any threat of relegation to League One, with the Republic of Ireland international forming a strong partnership with the aforementioned Jutkiewicz.

Naturally, Blues boss Aitor Karanka has revealed he is delighted to have secured the striker’s services on a permanent deal, and has spoken about what he can bring to the team this season.

Speaking in the club’s pre-match press conference before their clash with Swansea, Karanka said: “Scott is a player who everyone knows, he did really well when he was here last year. Scott was at the top of the list, we knew he wanted to come back here. It is very good news for the Club.”

“Scott will give us a lot more options up top, he trained with us today and if everything is right and he is allowed to play, he will be in the matchday squad for us. Scott arriving at the Club is a really good thing for the changing room, for everybody.”

Karanka will be hoping to back up their opening day win against Brentford with another three points as they travel to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday to face Swansea.

It is uncertain as of yet whether Hogan will be handed a starting berth but as acknowledged by Karanka, he will be in the matchday squad for the trip to south Wales.