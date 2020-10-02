Aitor Karanka provides fresh injury update on Birmingham City player

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has provided an update on the fitness of midfielder Mikel San Jose, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Stoke City.

San Jose became Blues’ latest signing of the transfer window last month, with the experienced midfielder arriving St. Andrew’s on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old – who last played in March for Athletic Bilbao – is yet to make his debut for Birmingham, as he continues to build up his fitness and get into shape.

Blues fans will be eagerly anticipating San Jose’s debut, as he is a player who has played at the highest level and played against some of the best players in world football.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Stoke City, Karanka has provided an update on the fitness of San Jose, as the midfielder edges closer to making hsi first appearance for the club.

Via Birmingham Live, Karanka said: “He’s improving (with his fitness). And he was doing something before he came here because he is a really good professional.

“But it is true that when the ball is in the middle it is different and he’s working really well and he’s experienced so let’s hope he can be as fit as possible as soon as possible.”

Blues remain unbeaten in the Sky Bet Championship, having picked up five points from a possible nine in their first three league games.

The Verdict

San Jose will prove to be an excellent addition for Blues, I feel.

He will bring quality and composure on the ball, but also bring experience to the side which will help them have a successful, positive season under Karanka.

He’s still got a lot to offer at the age of 31, and Birmingham fans will want to see him set foot on the pitch when he’s completely ready to make an impact.