Aitor Karanka on the Birmingham City chief, and his transfer plans with Jose Mourinho

Aitor Karanka has spoken about his relationship and expectations for Birmingham City chief executive Dong Ren, and the possibility of being helped out by footballing friend and Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

The Spaniard was announced as the new Birmingham City manager last month. Fans were delighted at the appointment of the ex-Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss, after a dismal season under Pep Clotet.

Karanka’s fellow countryman left the club before the end of the season with Steve Spooner taking temporary charge, and ensuring Birmingham went the last 14 games of the season without a win.

Dong Ren – the club’s chief executive – has come into criticism from fans in recent seasons, but speaking to Mail Online, Karanka had this to say about Ren:

“I trust myself and I trust the person who called me [Dong Ren]. If I go it’s because I haven’t done my job properly – we have the same aim and we know each other better every day.”

Ren meanwhile has promised Blues fans that Karanka will be given sufficient time at the club:

“Aitor will have the time and authority to build and lead this club going forward. From the first call I said I am not looking for someone to work for me and the club, I’m looking for a proper partner to help this club move forward.”

Karanka, 46, won three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid as a player. Later in his coaching career he would work under Spurs boss Mourinho at Madrid.

Now at Birmingham, Karanka is hoping that his old friend Mourinho can provide for him in the forthcoming Championship season:

“He [Mourinho] called me to give me his congratulations when I arrived here. When he was at Chelsea we took on loan good players [at Boro]. Let’s see if he has some good players who can come.”

The verdict

Many a neutral fan is excited to see how Karanka will fare at Birmingham. It’s become something of a hot seat in recent years but with this appointment, it finally looks as though Birmingham City are ready to commit to a plan.

As for Mourinho, it would be ideal if Karanka can take in some budding young Spurs players for the duration of the 2020/21 season, and it will only add to the excitement amongst Blues fans going into the new campaign.