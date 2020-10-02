Aitor Karanka offers Stoke City insight as Birmingham City gear up for clash

Aitor Karanka is predicting a tough game this weekend for his Birmingham City side as they face Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The two sides have had fairly similar starts so far this campaign with the Blues drawing twice and winning once whilst the Potters are one point worse off having lost a game.

It could, then, be a fairly tight affair between two sides hoping for better fortunes this season than they have had in the recent past and the Spaniard is certainly expecting a closely-fought game.

Quoted ahead of the game, he offered praise for the club’s players and Michael O’Neill and said he expected things to be very different to their last match with Rotherham United, which ended 1-1 at St Andrew’s.

He said via Birmingham Live:

“A tough game, completely different to last Saturday’s game but Stoke was in the Premier League two or three years ago.

“They have an experienced manager, a good manager, very good players it is going to be tough. But again I don’t like to waste time speaking about the opponents, I think it is about ourselves.”

The Verdict

It will be tough for the Blues at the weekend as they travel to Stoke City in the Championship but they will feel as though they have the quality in their side to compete for all three points.

Against Rotherham, they just about came away from things with a point and so far their games have seen neither side score more than one single goal in the league.

Stoke, meanwhile, have kept two clean sheets in the league so we should probably expect a tight game decided by the odd goal.

Cue 4-4.