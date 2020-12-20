Aitor Karanka offers assessment of Birmingham’s Championship survival hopes

Birmingham City manager Aitor Karanka says he is simply focusing on one game at a time, amid questions over the club’s ability to avoid relegation from the Championship this season.

The Blues’ 4-1 thrashing by Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, means they have now won just two of their last 11 games, and find themselves in something of a precarious position in the Championship table.

As things stand, Karanka’s side are 17th in the second-tier standings, just six points clear of the bottom three as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

However, it seems the Spaniard is not too concerned about the chances of his side dropping into League One next season, as when asked if his side’s position in the table was a concern after that defeat to ‘Boro, Karanka was quoted by Birmingham Live as saying: “No, my concern is the next game against Forest and then my concern will be Derby and then my concern will be Blackburn.

“I knew this season was just to build for the future, again it is just to try to show our best every single game and not have these ups and downs. To try to be as consistent as you can.”

Indeed, it seems Karanka believes he has a squad capable of avoiding relegation, as if his team is good enough to do that, he added: “They showed us, not me, against Bristol, against Reading, against a lot of teams so it is not because I am thinking they are good enough.

“I more than convinced that they are good enough because they showed me. If you have beaten Preston, Reading and Bristol and drew against Swansea and Stoke, it is because they are good enough.”

The Verdict

Regardless of what Karanka says, these most be nervous times for Birmingham.

Right now it does seem hard to see them getting wins from anywhere, and there are teams behind them in the table, who do look as though they are starting to pick up some improved form.

As a result, you do feel as though the pressure is going to start to rise on Birmingham sooner rather than later if they do not improve themselves, and if that does not happen, it may not be long until the scrutiny mounts on Karanka as an individual.