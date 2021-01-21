Aitor Karanka makes transfer admission as Birmingham City, West Brom agreement edges closer

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka is open to taking Rekeem Harper from West Brom long-term, although he admits his focus is on getting the midfielder through the door on loan in the remaining two weeks of the transfer window.

Harper has emerged as a transfer target for Blues this month, with reports yesterday suggesting that the midfielder had a medical with the Championship side ahead of a move from West Bromwich Albion.

It appears that the 20-year-old will be heading to St Andrew’s on loan, but Karanka is open to the idea of Birmingham keeping Harper beyond the end of the season.

As per Birmingham Live, Karanka said: “I don’t know, I don’t know what is going to happen in two weeks. If we can sign him and bring him here for these six months that would be perfect.

“And if he comes and does good and everybody understands it is better for everybody to extend his contract it will be perfect.

“The first thing that has to happen is he has to come.”

Harper has played just twice in the Premier League for West Brom this season, stepping off the bench in heavy defeats to Leicester City and Arsenal.

However, he did start and score in the League Cup win over Harrogate Town back in the opening month of the season.

In total, the midfielder has made 41 appearances in the West Brom senior side.

The Verdict

Birmingham just need to get this loan deal over the line and not worry about what will come in the summer.

For what it is worth, there’s probably a chance of them getting hold of Harper. He’s not exactly at the forefront of West Brom’s plans and, although that might change if they are relegated, it would still raise a few eyebrows if he was all of a sudden this 46-game midfielder.

Karanka needs to show him a clear progression path and sell him a move to Birmingham in the short-term and then the long-term.

Thoughts? Let us know!