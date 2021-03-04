Aitor Karanka makes Birmingham City player admission ahead of busy period

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has praised Ivan Sanchez for playing through pain as the team look to survive in the Championship.

💬 AK: "Ivan Sanchez is playing with a lot of pain in his groin, but he is doing very well for us. He is putting in a lot of effort, on and off the ball. He is committed in every game." More to follow. 📽📝 pic.twitter.com/MtHOhctbGU — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 4, 2021

The Spanish winger has been a regular for Blues since arriving in the summer, which includes featuring in the past two games as the side picked up four points.

His involvement in those recent games was something of a surprise, as it had been revealed that Sanchez was suffering from a groin issue which meant he was a doubt to play.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Karanka confirmed that the 28-year-old is dealing with an injury, but he suggested it won’t be preventing the ex-Elche man from playing moving forward, as he looks to play his part in keeping Blues up.

“Sanchez is playing with a lot of pain in his groin, but he is doing very well for us. He is putting in a lot of effort, on and off the ball. He is committed in every game.”

Therefore, the wide man is sure to be in the XI from the off this weekend as Blues travel to take on Barnsley, which is the first of four games in the next two weeks.

The verdict

Obviously it’s not ideal that Sanchez is having to play with an injury, but Blues fans will be delighted to hear that he is still determined to do his bit.

That’s exactly the sort of character you need when you are in a relegation battle, and with 12 games to go, it’s about managing him properly until the end of the season.

Then, Blues can look to sort the problem out, but for now, they need Sanchez out on the pitch as they try to pull clear of the bottom three.

