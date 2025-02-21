Aitor Karanka has been ruled out and Gary O'Neil's appointment has been deemed "unlikely" as the Blackburn Rovers head coach search nears its conclusion.

The details regarding these two as potential John Eustace replacements emerged earlier this month when Alan Nixon stated that alongside the aforementioned duo, Carlos Carvalhal and Raphael Wicky were also being considered for the job.

However, with O'Neil and Karanka now out of the running and Carvalhal unlikely due to his current role at Braga, Blackburn may need to look elsewhere.

In the meantime, they will be pleased with the job interim manager David Lowe has done, as the 59-year-old aims to secure a third consecutive win on Saturday against Swansea City.

Blackburn manager hunt nearing close but Karanka and O'Neil ruled out

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Karanka will not be taking charge as there have been no discussions between the former Middlesbrough manager and Rovers, with reports to the contrary proving to be inaccurate.

Meanwhile, while the club did hold talks with O'Neil, a deal now appears to be off the table – with his appointment deemed unlikely.

Though two potential candidates have been ruled out, there is positive news for Rovers fans, as the vacancy is expected to be filled ahead of next Saturday’s match against Norwich City.

Nonetheless, the interview process is set to continue next week, with a second round of in-person discussions building on the online interviews conducted this week.

The identities of the interviewees remain unknown, though Valérien Ismaël and Pep Lijnders are among the names that have been thrown about.

David Lowe not expected to get permanent job

Blackburn fans will be pleased to hear that a new manager is expected to be in place for the Norwich City game. However, they may be disappointed to learn that Lowe is not believed to be under consideration.

The interim boss' two wins have really encouraged the fan base and Football League World's Rovers pundit cited his knowledge of the club as a potential reason he should be offered the job.

If he makes it nine points from three games against the Swans, that talk will only grow and most Blackburn fans wouldn't be opposed to seeing him take it until the end of the season.

Sitting four points clear of seventh place, Rovers arguably need stability. If a new appointment disrupts their momentum, supporters may well be left frustrated with the club’s hierarchy.

Championship Table 5th-8th TEAM PLD GD PTS 5 Blackburn 33 +8 51 6 West Brom 33 +11 48 7 Coventry 33 +3 47 8 Bristol City 33 +4 46

Time will tell who arrives at Ewood Park, but it appears that an external candidate will be offered the job.